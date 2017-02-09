Central Oregon Association of Realtors Unveils Local Real Estate Markets

Median home price for residential homes under one acre rose 9 percent in Bend, 16 percent in Crooks County, 14 percent in Jefferson County, 6 percent in La Pine, 12 percent in Redmond, 11 percent in Sisters and 4 percent in Sunriver.

The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS released end statistics for single family homes for of the year 2016. Areas with the smallest percentage of total solds also saw the biggest increases in pricing. Below is a brief snapshot of the of the market in 2016 compared to 2015:

Bend

The median home price for residential homes under one acre rose 9 percent while the total number of homes sold rose 3 percent.

The median price for residential homes over one acre rose 12 percent, but the total number of homes sold dropped 3 percent.

The median price of land and lot rose 13 percent, but the total number sold dropped 3 percent.

The median price of townhomes and condos rose 3 percent and the total number of sales rose 10 percent.

Crook County

The median home price for residential homes rose under one acre 16 percent and the total number of homes sold rose 9 percent.

The median home price for residential homes rose over one acre 11 percent and the total number of homes sold fell 1 percent

The median price of land and lots fell 26 percent but the total number sold rose 27 percent.

Jefferson County

The median home price for residential homes under one acre rose 14 percent and the total number of homes sold decreased 17 percent.

The median home price for residential homes over one acre rose 2 percent and the total number of homes sold increased 29 percent.

La Pine

The median home price for residential homes under one acre rose 6 percent and the total number of homes sold rose 11 percent.

The median home price for residential homes over one acre rose 11 percent and the total number of homes sold rose 3 percent.

Redmond/Terrebonne

The median home price for residential homes under one acre rose 12 percent and the total number of homes sold rose 7 percent.

The median price of townhomes and condos rose 2 percent and the total number of sales rose 38 percent.

Sisters

The median home price for residential homes under one acre rose 11 percent and the total number of homes sold rose 13 percent.

The median home price for residential homes over one acre rose 13 percent and the total number of homes decreased 14 percent.

Sunriver

For residential under one acre the days on market decreased 55 percent and the median sales price rose 4 percent

Townhome and condo days on market decreased by 58 percent, the median price rose 9 percent and the total number of solds increased 32 percent.

The median price of timeshares and shared interest rose 21 percent

