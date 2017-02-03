Central Oregon Economic Outlook 2017

Preston Callicott of Five Talent Software reports high tech is having a major impact on both jobs and wages in Central Oregon. “We’re rebuilding the middle-class which was decimated by the mill closings and the loss of forestry jobs, with higher wages and low-impact jobs.”

Job growth has been as high as four times faster than the U.S. while 2010-15 manufacturing employment growth was more than five times faster according to Roger Lee of EDCO. “Our pipeline of job-creation projects is again strong for 2017. We are currently in the final stages with 223 companies that collectively would create more than 2,400 new jobs and invest nearly $2.5 billion in new capital investment in the tri-county area.

“Industries represented in this portfolio of firms include advanced manufacturing, aviation, bioscience, brewing & distilling, renewable energy, musical instruments, building products, outdoor gear & apparel, software, data warehousing and specialty food processing.