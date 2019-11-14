Central Oregon Regional Guardianship & Conservatorship Summit Takes Place Tomorrow

A Regional Summit on guardianships and conservatorships in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties will be held this Friday, November 15, 2019 in Redmond.

Guardianship and conservatorships are created by filing a petition in the Circuit Court. When a guardianship petition is granted, the Court appoints a guardian to make decisions regarding housing, medical and other life issues on behalf of an incapacitated person. When a conservatorship petition is granted, the Court appoints a conservator to oversee and control an incapacitated person’s finances, including the sale of real property.

Summit participants will help develop a system map that will highlight what is working well and will identify gaps, resources and priorities for services across the region. Summit participants will learn various pathways that different populations in need of guardianship and/or conservatorship follow, how persons are identified, how services are provided and how guardianships and/or conservatorships are concluded. The Summit will promote collaboration among the participants to determine how best to provide coordinated services across these pathways.

Following the Summit, it is expected that several of the solutions developed to address identified gaps will be implemented within the region.

The Summit is co-sponsored by the 11th and 22nd Judicial Districts (Deschutes County Circuit Court and Crook and Jefferson Counties Circuit Court, respectively). The Summit is funded by a grant from the State Justice Institute, with matching funds provided by the Central Oregon Health Council. Staff from the National Center for State Courts will facilitate the event.

The Summit will be held at the City of Redmond Public Works Warehouse Training Room, 243 E. Antler Avenue, Redmond.

For more information, please contact Jeff Hall, Trial Court Administrator, at jeff.hall@ojd.state.or.us or 541-317-4780.

