Central Oregon STEM Hub Announces New Executive Director

High Desert Education Service District’s Angie-Mason Smith to lead local efforts

The High Desert Education Service District has appointed Angie-Mason Smith to serve as the executive director for the Central Oregon STEM. Hub, one of 13 in the state working to enhance education across Oregon in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math. The STEM Hubs are part of a coordinated effort to promote changes in STEM education to better prepare students for college, careers and citizenship.

According to Brook Rich, Director of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and STEM for HDESD, Mason-Smith is now working to develop the vision and shape the future STEM landscape in Central Oregon.

“Angie is partnering with learners, educators and industry leaders to foster pathways to STEM literacy in our region,” said Rich. “We are excited to have her collaboration skills to help balance multiple perspectives from a diverse group of partners.”

Mason-Smith formerly served as the HDESD’s CTE Instructional Specialist, where she provided professional development support for CTE teachers in 17 high schools and three junior colleges throughout the HDESD service area. In that role, she also helped bring two successful “Make-a-Thons” and a growing partnership with Stanford d. School to Central Oregon. The latter, School Retool, is a fellowship for Central Oregon administrators interested in reimagining our schools. Prior to joining the HDESD, she worked as a learning specialist in higher education, providing at risk student athletes with academic support and strategies for success. Mason-Smith brings more than 12 years of experience and expertise to her new role.

“I was drawn to this position because I deeply appreciate the importance of the STEM Director’s role in helping schools reimagine not only what they teach but how they teach, so they can better prepare their students to be the makers and creators in a new, inclusive, innovation economy,” said Mason-Smith.

One of Mason-Smith’s primary responsibilities will be to enhance the Oregon Department of Education’s goals to connect the Central Oregon STEM Hub with Oregon’s other Hubs and share knowledge and resources to advance STEM literacy and career choices for Central Oregon students.

About The High Desert Education Service District

The High Desert Education Service District is a regional support system that links school districts in Central Oregon to state and national education resources. Our programs help districts minimize duplication of services, preserve their local budgets and receive special programs that might otherwise be unavailable to them.