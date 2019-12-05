Century 21 North Homes Realty Organizes Community Giving Tree to Benefit Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

(Graphic | Courtesy of Century 21 North Homes Realty)

Rimrock Trails Treatment Services is thrilled to be the recipients of the Century 21 North Homes Realty Community Giving Tree. The gifts will be given to the Rimrock Trails Residential Program’s teens located at 1333 NW 9th Street in Prineville. Gift tags can be picked up in the Redmond Century 21 office now through December 23, 2019, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm. Gifts must be new and unwrapped to be accepted.

“We want to thank Century 21 North Homes Realty for choosing Rimrock Trails Treatment Services to be the beneficiary of their community giving tree,” said Michelle Duff, Rimrock Trails Community Relations Coordinator. “Their generous gift will make the holiday brighter for our teens in our residential treatment program. Together we can do great things for our shared community.”

century21centraloregon.com • rimrocktrails.org