Citizens for a New Prineville Pool Hold Nostalgia Sales to Raise Funds for New Pool

Citizens for a New Prineville Pool will be holding an Ochoco Grade School Nostalgia Sale to raise funds towards the construction of a new pool. Furniture, fixtures and equipment used in the school until its closure in 2015 will be available for purchase during the sale on Friday, June 16, from 7am to 4pm and on Saturday, June 17, from 8am to 3pm. The sale will be held at the Ochoco Grade School, located at the north end of the “y” at 440 NW Madras Highway, Prineville.

Housing Works has generously offered items for the Citizens for a New Prineville Pool committee to sell as a fundraiser. Desks, chairs, tables and bookcases represent the majority of items available; however, there are original old clocks, manual pencil sharpeners and other memorabilia. A limited supply of built-in cabinetry and glass blocks may be available after demolition begins later this summer. Contractors and collectible dealers will be able to reserve these items on a first-come, first-served basis Friday only.

Housing Works purchased the school and will convert it to 29 units of housing for low-income households. The Ochoco School Apartments will be completed by summer 2018. The gym will be leased to the Crook County Parks and Recreation District for a community rec center. NeighborImpact is leasing the cafeteria building for a new Head Start early learning center.

Crook County ROTC will volunteer their time and energy to assist the Citizens Committee with the removal of items for the sale from the school.

Citizens for a New Prineville Pool continues to provide information, education and funding for the new pool effort in Prineville. A Citizens Advisory Committee was recently appointed to work on the feasibility study, determine the location of a pool, and explore future funding including grants and a bond.

Housing Works is a public agency whose mission is fostering dignity through housing. It provides people with quality, safe and affordable homes and, through a number of collaborations, provides resources to help people stabilize their lives and become economically self-sufficient. Housing Works developments in Bend, Redmond and Sisters have won numerous awards for innovation, economic impact, design and beautification.

Contact:

Linda Adams 541-279-8506 lindaadams1284@gmail.com

ZuAnne Neal 541-410-6225 z1red@aol.com

Kelly Fisher 541-323-7411 kfisher@housing-works.org