City of Bend Fire Department Offers Tips for Protecting Yourself from the Smoke

Smoke from wildland fires across Oregon has created unhealthy air quality in Bend over the last few days, and we expect that these conditions may persist at least into next week, according to the Pendleton office of the National Weather Service. This level of air pollution is harmful to all, but here are a few ways to minimize the effects, from the Deschutes County Health Department and the Oregon Health Authority:

– Avoid areas of highest concentrations of smoke, if possible

– Keep indoor air as clean as possible by closing windows and doors to minimize smoke in your home

– If possible, use a high efficiency (HEPA) air filter

– Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions

– Reduce the amount of time spent outdoors

– People with asthma or other respiratory problems should carefully follow their breathing management plans and stay in contact with their healthcare providers

– Call 9-1-1 if you are experiencing health symptoms due to smoke

– Paper or dust masks do not offer reliable respiratory protection from smoke: an N95 mask (properly fitted, available at building supply and hardware stores) offers some protection from the particulates in smoke, but may increase breathing effort.

– Drink plenty of water

– Consider leaving a very smoky area if you have health conditions that put you at higher risk for illness from wildfire smoke

Your best information resource may be your own healthcare provider.

Again, if you experience serious health symptoms, call 9-1-1.