City Club of Central Oregon November Forum: The Role of Immigrants in Central Oregon

We are riddled with stories about immigration in our national news feeds – from pictures of families being torn apart to escalating statistics on the cost of immigrants. City Club takes on this controversial topic to uncover the economic impacts of legal immigration from a national and local Central Oregon perspective. We will discuss a range of viewpoints from a business owner maintaining and growing our local economy to an immigration attorney and an economist who brings facts and figures about this debated issue. Definitions of immigrants in Central Oregon and the current policies and their impacts – myths and truths – will be deciphered.

Join City Club in understanding the present and future role of immigrants in Central Oregon’s workforce.

PANELISTS:

Jon Wolf, Economics Professor at Central Oregon Community College

Jon has 25 years of experience as a government and corporate economist. He brings a unique ability to explain economics from a perspective of a “study of choices.” Jon will educate the audience on the economic impacts of legal immigration.

Micaela Guthrie, Bend Immigration Group

Micaela has dedicated her legal career to the practice of immigration law and has dealt with nearly all facets of immigration law. She has worked as the Managing Attorney of a non-profit, in private practice and as an Assistant Chief Counsel for the Department of Homeland Security. Micaela will provide details on the legal specifics around U.S. Immigration laws.

Wallace Dale Corwin, JELD-WEN Inc.

Wally is a fourth-generation Central Oregonian and Vice President at JELD-WEN, responsible for building a business in Central Oregon. He has served on the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board and is active in the Central Oregon Community. Wally will provide a perspective of legal immigration to local business owners.

When: Thursday, November 16 11:15-11:45am, Networking 11:45am-1pm Program

Where: Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center 2850 NW Rippling River Court, Bend, OR 97701

Cost: $25 members / $40 non-members. Plated lunch is included.

To register, please visit www.cityclubco.org or call 541-633-7163. Registration closes at noon on Monday, November 13. Registration fees must be paid in advance of the forum.

www.CityClubCO.org