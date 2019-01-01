City Club January Forum: KIDS & CARE: Central Oregon’s Childcare Crisis

The lack of viable childcare options in Central Oregon is hitting us right in our economic pocketbook. There is one available slot for every three children who need care in Deschutes County. Along with the labor shortage across all industries, the lack of childcare is adding to the difficulty for employers in hiring talent. Businesses report higher levels of absenteeism and employees stressed by the ever-changing childcare landscape. Parents who are struggling to re-enter the workforce are unable to do so because childcare options are either not available or affordable.
Multiple factors are contributing to our lack of childcare resources. Our panel will discuss the challenges faced by families and employers due to the lack of affordable childcare option and discuss the obstacles and opportunities in opening more high-quality childcare centers in Central Oregon.
