City Club of Central Oregon Annual Regional Forum — COVID-19’s Impact on our Communities — May 27

Join Local City Managers as They Explore the Challenges
If this was our typical annual regional forum, we would be meeting at Eagle Crest to talk about growth and its impact on housing, jobs, culture and equitable access to economic opportunities.
However, in the year of COVID-19, the conversation has shifted to topics nobody would have foreseen. Stay-at-home orders, historical unemployment, a shaken business community, diminished funding will all contribute to a “new normal” for our region.
Join city managers from around the region to explore their perspectives on these issues and hear where there may be opportunities to collaborate — and stand alone. Navigating COVID, managing the on-going impacts of growth on infrastructure and nurturing the cultural values that define Central Oregon has never felt more essential.
Panelists:
- Melissa Bethel: La Pine City Manager
- Gus Burril: Madras City Administrator
- Steve Forrester: Prineville City Manager
- Eric King: Bend City Manager
- Cory Misley: Sisters City Manager
- Keith Witcosky: Redmond City Manager
Moderator:
- Tammy Baney: Executive Director, COIC
We encourage you to send us questions prior to the event. Please submit your questions to info@cityclubco.org.
MAY 27 (Wednesday), 2-3:30pm
Watch on our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.