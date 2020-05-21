City Club of Central Oregon Annual Regional Forum — COVID-19’s Impact on our Communities — May 27

Join Local City Managers as They Explore the Challenges

If this was our typical annual regional forum, we would be meeting at Eagle Crest to talk about growth and its impact on housing, jobs, culture and equitable access to economic opportunities.

However, in the year of COVID-19, the conversation has shifted to topics nobody would have foreseen. Stay-at-home orders, historical unemployment, a shaken business community, diminished funding will all contribute to a “new normal” for our region.

Join city managers from around the region to explore their perspectives on these issues and hear where there may be opportunities to collaborate — and stand alone. Navigating COVID, managing the on-going impacts of growth on infrastructure and nurturing the cultural values that define Central Oregon has never felt more essential.

Panelists:

Melissa Bethel : La Pine City Manager

Gus Burril : Madras City Administrator

Steve Forrester : Prineville City Manager

Eric King : Bend City Manager

Cory Misley : Sisters City Manager

Keith Witcosky : Redmond City Manager

Moderator:

Tammy Baney : Executive Director, COIC

We encourage you to send us questions prior to the event. Please submit your questions to info@cityclubco.org.

MAY 27 (Wednesday), 2-3:30pm

Watch on our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

