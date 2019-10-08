City Club of Central Oregon October Forum — Extra! Extra! The News: Change & Challenge

(Photo | Courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)

Journalism around the country is changing. Here in Central Oregon, we see evidence of those changes, including the recent sale of the region’s leading daily newspaper, The Bulletin — and its sister paper the Redmond Spokesman — to EO Media. This forum explores the challenges and opportunities of a changing daily community newspaper landscape: What do readers value in a local newspaper? What does a community risk losing without daily newspaper coverage? How does a local daily newspaper remain viable and profitable in this current climate?

Hear directly from the new leaders of The Bulletin about their strategic plans as they take The Bulletin into the future. And learn insights about the practice and business of local journalism today in the Pacific Northwest from journalist and researcher Damian Radcliffe, who has conducted detailed, in-depth interviews with over a dozen editors and reporters based in the region.

Join this timely and important discussion led by OPB reporter Emily Cureton and some of the leaders shaping daily local newspaper journalism in Oregon and Central Oregon.

Panelists:

Steve Forrester : President, EO Media

: President, EO Media Gerry O’Brien: Editor, The Bulletin

Editor, The Bulletin Damian Radcliff: Professor of Practice, Carolyn S. Chambers Professor in Journalism, University of Oregon

Extended Q&A: We will continue the conversation directly following the forum with an extended 30-minute Q&A with the speakers for those who wish to stay

