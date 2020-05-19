City Launches New Online Payment System for Utility Bills

The City of Bend launched the Invoice Cloud online payment system for utility bills on May 18. This system is an expedited replacement of the Click2Gov system that may have been the target of a potential data security incident in late 2019.

The new online payment system provides safe, easy and convenient ways for City of Bend customers to pay utility bills online and via text. With the new online payment system, customers can:

View bills and/or make a payment from anywhere with internet access.

Set AutoPay to pay the balance of a utility bill on the due date.

Pay by Text to receive notifications about bills and pay via text message.

Go Paperless to reduce paper waste and clutter.

If customers prefer not to pay online, they can still pay by phone, drop-box or by mail.

For customer safety and security, payment information from the old online payment system was not migrated to the new system. Customers who have online payments scheduled to process on or after May 18 in the old online payment system will need to register an account in the new system to re-enroll in AutoPay or set up scheduled payments. Customers can register and re-enroll at www.invoicecloud.com/bendorutility.

For more information and a list of FAQs, visit the Utility Billing page on the City’s website at bendoregon.gov/utilitybilling.

