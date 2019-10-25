CITY  OF SISTERS, OREGON ADVERTISEMENT REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

DESIGN OF MUNICIPAL WATER WELL # 4 STATEMENTS DUE WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2019 AT 2PM

City of Sisters, Oregon (“City”) is soliciting statements of qualification (“SOQ(s)”) from qualified engineering firms with established experience to provide design and engineering services for a production well (Municipal Water Well #4 (the “Project”)) and provide certain construction administration services for and on behalf of City.

The Project is two-fold: City is requesting SOQs from qualified engineering firms to (a) engineer and design a fourth municipal water well (Well 4) and associated well housing, and

(b) administer the construction portion of the Project when a qualified contractor is selected to construct the Project.

Sealed SOQs for the described Project will be received by City, c/o Kerry Prosser, City Recorder, at City Hall, 520 E. Cascade Avenue, Sisters, Oregon 97759, until 2pm, local time, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. SOQs sent via FAX will not be accepted; late SOQs will not be accepted. Firms responding to the RFQ do so solely at their own expense and City is not responsible for any expenses associated with the RFQ.

Any contracted awarded will be subject to, and firms submitted SOQs are required to certify compliance with, applicable provisions of ORS 279A.120 regarding resident status. Each firm must include a certificate of non-discrimination pursuant to ORS 279A.110. In addition, any contract awarded pursuant to the RFQ (and all work performed thereunder) shall comply with the requirements set forth by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

Questions shall be in writing via email and directed to the Public Works Director Paul Bertagna at pbertagna@ci.sisters.or.us with a copy to Project Coordinator Troy Rayburn at trayburn@ci.sisters.or.us.

City is an equal opportunity employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to submit SOQs. Minority and women-owned businesses should indicate they are a minority.

Date: October 25, 2019

** END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR RFQ **

ci.sisters.or.us