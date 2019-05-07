COAR to Hold Candidate Forum

The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS (COAR) will host a candidate forum for the May 21, 2019 special election. The forum will feature all the unopposed candidates running for positions on the Bend Park and Recreation District Board of Directors and the Bend-La Pine School Board. The event is open to the public and will be moderated by Lee Anderson, news anchor with KTVZ News Channel 21.

The forum will be held May 9 from 6:30-8:30pm at the COAR offices at 2112 NE Fourth St., Bend. The forum is free and open to the public.

Please contact us at 541-382-6027, info@coar.com or visit coar.com for more information.