COCC Offers Two Day Prep Course to Become Licensed Contractor

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Small Business Development Center is offering a two-day preparation course that meets the state Construction Contractors Board (CCB) educational requirements to become a licensed contractor.

The next live class will take place at the COCC Redmond Campus from 8am-5:30pm August 16-17 and costs $379. The pre-license course is based on the Oregon version of the NASCLA Contractors Guide to Business, Law and Project Management, as required by the Oregon Construction Contractors Board. To sign up online click here.

This test prep course is regularly available through COCC as a live class in Central Oregon, plus as an online course year-round. Upon completion of the course, you will be eligible to take the state-mandated test to become a contractor (PSI exam fee of $60 not included in class fee).

If you’re already a licensed contractor looking for basic business knowledge that will count toward your continuing education requirements, then take a class with the COCC’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Most contractors in Oregon must complete continuing education courses every two years in order to renew their licenses. Business-related classes taken through the SBDC can count toward the hours needed to renew your license with the Oregon Construction Contractors Board.

Plus, stay on the look-out for classes coming up this fall on topics like How to Handle an Audit and Avoiding Fraud in the Construction Industry taught by industry professional Melissa Goddard.

