The Coffee Conversation – How Caffeine Boosts Employee Morale

The idea of coworkers huddled around the water cooler is an inherently American past-time, and it has no place here in the city of Melbourne, where coffee is rapidly becoming a new form of art. But we must also acknowledge that the benefits of caffeine aren’t just felt by us city slickers. In fact, more and more businesses across Australia are adopting coffee runs and looking into office coffee machines to boost company productivity. And it’s not surprising why! Here are a few ways that coffee can work wonders for your office scene.

© Shutterstock

From cuppa to community

It’s been proven that drinking caffeine actually makes you more social, and coffee dates work in a very similar way to organising social events for you and your dog. Basically, like your relationship with your pets, your favourite brew says quite a lot about you. Those of us who drink it black are certainly veteran caffeinators, equipped with strong palates. And for all the lattes and flat whites, your daily cuppa is enjoyed with playful little twists of coffee and cream to awaken your taste buds. And for those who prefer tea, you can find comfort in a dirty chai, a brew that’s a little something bright and sweet, and well-complemented by its earthy cinnamon tones.

There’s a brew for everybody, and part of the magic of the daily grind is finding your cuppa. And it’s not uncommon for coworkers to remember how you have your coffee over actually remembering your birthday. Why? Because your daily brew is just that. Daily! Having social cuppas and sharing the way you have your coffee with your coworkers allows you to form stronger ties with your workmates, effectively creating a work environment where everybody feels valued and respected.

Increased productivity

Alongside this boost in teamwork and company morale, caffeine is also going to ensure that employees are as productive as they can be. Whilst it’s known that caffeine naturally places your brain in a state of increased alertness by suppressing your brain’s sensitivity to adenosine – the chemical that causes you to experience tiredness or drowsiness in the middle of the day -, this increased state of alertness doesn’t necessarily translate into increased productivity.

What enables caffeine users to experiences increased levels of productivity is the act of drinking coffee with that purpose and within a group of like-minded caffeine users. It’s essentially like going out for Friday night drinks. It’s the end of the work week and you’re all heading out for a shared purpose. Basically, holding this shared goal in mind provides your brain with a focal point during your festivities. It’s Friday night! You need to make the most of this night because it’s your reward after a great week of work! A similar phenomenon happens with your Monday morning coffee. Drinking coffee with coworkers at the beginning of a task will allow you to feel fresh and ready, and part of a team that can take on anything! Caffeine is essentially a conduit through which we can feel invigorated, in sync, and effectively increasingly productive in the workplace.

Coffee breaks!

This last one goes without saying, but employees are more likely to work hard when they don’t feel pressured to work and can provide themselves with ‘micro-rewards’ at productivity milestones. Allowing your employees to have the luxury of taking mini-breaks between tasks will ensure that they don’t burn out during the workday, as well as allowing them to consistently feel motivated to perform at their best. Taking coffee or morning tea breaks can also provide coworkers with a brief opportunity to chat and touch base, either socially or professionally. Either way, this opportunity can only help further strengthen your employee morale.

When you consider all the benefits of coffee in the professional world, it’s honestly not at all surprising to see that caffeine is rapidly becoming a staple in all of the best work environments. Whether you’re a caffeine nut or just had a rough night’s sleep, it’s impossible to not feel refreshed after a bikkie and a brew, and it only takes a few minutes to feel the benefits of taking a break and letting yourself breathe in the bracing aroma of a freshly-made coffee. These are the moments that we can all enjoy.