Most Common Car Accident Injuries & How to Avoid Them

In 2012, over 2.5 million people in the United States went to the emergency department for injuries caused by car accidents. If you’re involved in a car crash, there’s a good chance you will experience at least one type of injury. Learn about the most common types of injuries suffered by victims and find out how you can avoid those injuries.
1. Whiplash
One of the most common accident-related injuries is whiplash. This type of accident occurs when your body moves too quickly for your neck to handle. Your muscles and other tissues cannot handle the speed, which results in trauma. Although no bones are broken during whiplash, the injury is very painful.
2. Head Injuries
If your head hits an object during your accident, you could have a head injury. The result could be long-term mental impairment. Even if your head injury is minor, you could experience trouble sleeping and chronic headaches. The longer you wait to treat a head injury, the more likely you will have serious complications.
3. Broken Ribs
There are a few fragile bones in your body, and the ribs are one of them. For this reason, a broken rib is a common injury in a car accident. There isn’t much you can do for a broken rib, but the injury is extremely painful. You could experience difficulty doing many daily activities. If you have a physical job, your injury could prevent you from working.
4. PTSD and Other Mental Health Issues
Not all injuries are visible. After your accident, you could suffer from an emotional or mental injury. Some victims experience PTSD. Although this is often associated with veterans, PTSD can happen to anyone who is involved in a traumatic event. You could have angry outbursts, insomnia, and vivid flashbacks.
5. Internal Bleeding
One of the most serious injuries is internal bleeding. If you don’t seek immediate medical attention, unnoticed internal bleeding could result in a fatality. When untreated, a bleed does not stop on its own.
6. Herniated Disc
In some cases, a herniated disc occurs on its own. But at other times, it’s caused by a car accident. This injury happens when one vertebra moves out of place or ruptures. Often, it is very painful. It can heal on its own, but it may require surgery.
7. Knee Trauma
Also quite common among car accident victims, knee trauma happens when your knees hit the dashboard. The force of the impact could damage your ligaments and your kneecap. If the damage is serious enough, you might need surgery to repair it. Even if surgery is not necessary, you may be on crutches or in a wheelchair for weeks at a time.
Avoiding Injury
The best way to avoid an injury in an accident is to wear your seatbelt and make sure your vehicle is equipped with working airbags. When you have the right safety measures in place, you can prevent serious injuries or death.
Another way to avoid injury is to seek immediate medical attention. If you wait too long to treat an injury, it could become more serious. What was a minor injury could turn into a major medical issue.
Getting early treatment also comes with another benefit. By seeing a doctor, you can improve your chances of receiving compensation for your accident. You may be able to receive money for all of your medical bills and more.