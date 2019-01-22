Community Invited to Free Family Days at High Desert Museum  

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Mid Oregon Credit Union invites the community to enjoy free admission to the High Desert Museum on January 26 and February 23. The Free Family Saturday complimentary admission program supports the community with the opportunity to explore art, wildlife and living history right in Central Oregon’s backyard. The museum is located five minutes south from Bend on Highway 97. The Museum is open from 10am to 4pm, with Rimrock Café open from 11am to 3pm and Silver Sage Trading open from 11am to 4pm.

“Mid Oregon Credit Union’s generous support of two Free Family Saturdays invites the community to experience the Museum,” says High Desert Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “The well- known Spirit of the West and By Hand Through Memory exhibitions are open for families as well as temporary exhibitions – John Simpkins’ Desert Mystic is still on display and Rick Bartow’s Things You Know But Cannot Explain makes its debut on the first Free Family Day this year.”

“Free Family Saturdays is one of our signature community events every year,” says Kyle Frick, Mid Oregon Credit Union’s VP of Marketing. “Our team can’t wait to open the doors and welcome local families to the museum to explore. No matter the weather, Free Family Saturdays bring young and old alike to spend the day together enjoying this one-of-kind Central Oregon destination.”

The Museum is offering a ten percent discount on all memberships purchased on Free Family Saturdays at the Museum, giving families the opportunity to save on future visits.