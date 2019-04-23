Commute Options is Hiring Walking School Bus Leaders in the Central Oregon region.

Walking School Bus Leaders earn $12.25 per hour, up to 20 hours per week. Applications being accepted at commuteoptions.org/walking-school-bus .

Walking School Bus Leaders guide groups of students to and from school on planned routes and are also our liaisons within the schools, promoting the program to parents, staff and students.

We are seeking Walking School Bus Leaders for Elk Meadow Elementary School, Madras Elementary School, Pine Ridge Elementary School, Ponderosa Elementary School and R.E. Jewell Elementary School.

Walking School Bus Leaders will be trained by Commute Options including information about the route, along with procedures and protocols.

A Walking School Bus is a group of students walking along a planned route to and from school with an adult Leader and teaches children safe walking tips, increases physical activity and community engagement, while decreasing traffic congestion around schools.

Apply at commuteoptions.org/walking-school-bus