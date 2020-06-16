Comparing Android & Apple’s Exclusive Apps

It can be difficult to remember a time when apps weren’t a part of our daily lives. In recent years, businesses have turned to mobile apps in order to reach a growing customer base. Whether they’re compatible on Android devices or Apple products, there are options for each device that offer its users exclusive benefits.

Android Exclusives

At the end of 2019 there were over three million apps available in the Android store. Their development opportunities offer cost-effective and scalable opportunities for developers looking to tap into the market. Within the Android scope, there are a few key players that have managed to hold their popularity among mobile users.

Nova Launcher has become a standout for Android users, prominently distinguishing its devices from Apple’s. This app lets users customize their home screen, widgets, icons, and their dock. Backups are easily stored, and it features a nearly optimized speed promised to provide a user-friendly experience.

Fitness fanatics can access the Android-exclusive Google Fit, merging all of their fitness tracking in one place. The app combines fitness, sleep, nutrition, and weight tracking to help users stay on top of their goals in one convenient location.

Apple Exclusives

By the end of 2019 there were estimated to be nearly four million apps available for iOS devices. Let’s look at a few of the top choices from Apple’s users.

Enlight Photofox allows users to create powerful, visually appealing images with an array of tools at their disposal. It is the latest addition of the award-winning photo editing app. Using the tools provided, users can change their images colours, tones, stitch together images, and share easily. With a 4.7 rating in Apple’s App Store, this free app — with a subscription option to unlock all its features — allows users to tap into their creativity with this exclusive iOS product.

Boasting another top rating in the App Store is Overhead, a podcast-lover’s dream. This app will help users find and sort their podcasts, offer Twitter recommendations, and connect to other Apple-smart devices. It was initially released in 2014 and was named by The Verge and The Sweet Setup as the best podcast listening app in 2015.

For those needing some assistance in the style department, Apple’s Stylebook app will help its users select outfits and plan them in advance, while also assisting with packing lists for upcoming trips. This style assistance tool has been in the App store for 10 years and sits with a steady 4.5 rating in the iOS store.

Finding the Right Developer

Whether you’re interested in designing your own app for an Android or an Apple device, the developer you choose should ultimately have experience with both operating systems.

First and foremost, your developer should understand how important it is to keep you informed in each step of the process. Remember, you’re looking for a partner in this endeavor, one who keeps you involved at every step. Visit Guarana-Technologies.com to see what a developer who shares your vision looks like, one who can execute a user-friendly experience and who will allow you to reach more customers.

From the idea to developing and testing the app, you’ll want a developer who can offer quick turnarounds with minimal costs, ideally sidestepping any bureaucracy. At the end of the day, you and your partner will be able to create something that will propel your business into the mobile app sphere.

Mobile apps are the future of business, and if you want to tap into everything both Android and Apple have to offer, you’ll need to find a developer who shares your vision.