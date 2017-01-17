Construction Safety Summit Coming to Central Oregon

Keynote Presentation to Focus on Culture of Safety

The safety and health of workers in the residential, commercial, and industrial construction industries will take center stage during a two-day training conference headed to central Oregon.

Topics covered during the January 30-31 Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit will include elimination of fall hazards, ladder safety, excavation rules, construction-related health hazards and fire safety during construction.

Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA), a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, encourages employers and workers to attend the 16th annual summit at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center in Bend.

The summit’s keynote speakers are Jeff Deswert and Todd Taylor, with Kirby Nagelhout Construction and Taylor NW, respectively. During their January 31 presentation, The Journey to the Commitment, Deswert and Taylor will discuss how a culture of safety has contributed to the success of their companies and careers.

The two-day summit’s other workshops include:

Construction A-Z. This session reviews the many hazards found in construction and demolition, and the best practices – and requirements – for correcting them.

Basics in starting a safety program

Safety culture improvement and the power of influence

Regulatory update for the construction industry

Strains: causes, prevention, and treatment

Hand/power tools and personal protective equipment

Registration for pre-conference workshops (January 30) is $50. Conference registration (January 31) is $85.

To register, go to https://safetyseries.cvent.com/summit17. If you have questions or need help registering, call the Oregon OSHA Conference Section, 503-947-7411.

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state’s workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, go to www.osha.oregon.gov.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon’s largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to www.dcbs.oregon.gov.