Cork & Barrel to Bring Southern Oregon Wine Country to Bend

(Photo | Pexels)

Annual Wine & Food Event Fundraising Series the Largest of its Kind in Central Oregon

Cork & Barrel, the largest wine and food event in Central Oregon, is different than other wine events in Oregon — the event series brings principals and winemakers from a different wine region in the United States every year to Bend. From July 18-20, this annual, three-day fundraising event benefiting KIDS Center will feature 20 plus wineries from throughout Southern Oregon wine country.

Robin Antonson, director of development and marketing for KIDS Center, explains, “As the premier wine and food event in Central Oregon, we keep Cork & Barrel fresh and fun for our guests by, quite literally, bringing a different wine region to Bend every year. This differentiation allows the opportunity for a breadth and depth of wines — and auction lots — to be showcased every year and keeps our wine-loving community happy.”

The Southern Oregon wine region spans from south of Eugene to the Oregon/California border at Ashland, and is much warmer than the Willamette Valley. Seventy different varieties of grapes can be grown in the warmer climate of Southern Oregon versus the cool-climate production of primarily Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Chardonnay in the Willamette Valley. Eighty-five plus wineries are in production in Southern Oregon and 150 plus different microclimates exist.

Southern Oregon has been listed as a Top 10 Global Wine Destination by Wine Enthusiast. The New York Times has also lauded Southern Oregon wine country: “In the last few years, that diversity — as well as a laid-back scene and, winemakers say, an opportunity to put southern Oregon on the oenophile’s map — has attracted talent from the Loire and Napa Valleys, as well as prominent critics, who have begun handing out high scores and accolades.” KIDS Center is excited to showcase the quality and diversity that this exciting new region offers.

The guest wineries who will be featured at Cork & Barrel 2019 are Abacela, Apricity Vineyard, Augustino Estate, Belle Fiore, Brandborg Vineyard & Winery, Del Rio, Diamondback, FENCES Winery, Griffin Creek, Irvine & Roberts Vineyards, Kriselle Cellars, Melrose Vineyards, Naumes Family Vineyards, Plaisance Ranch, Quady North, RoxyAnn Winery, Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards, Schmidt Family Vineyards, South Stage Cellars, Troon Vineyard, Upper Five Vineyard and 2Hawk Vineyard & Winery.

At Cork & Barrel, guests have many opportunities to get up close and personal with winemakers and principals from the visiting region as KIDS Center places an emphasis on enhancing guest experience by requiring winemaker or principal attendance. KIDS Center works year-round with future wine regions to help procure the best wineries and auction lots for Cork & Barrel each year. While Southern Oregon might be the new kid on the block, they are pulling out all the stops and producing high quality wine that will delight the palate of wine-o’s near and far.

Master of Wine (MW) Bree Boskov, one of just 379 people in the world with the MW certification, relays, “To me Southern Oregon is currently one of the most exciting regions in the U.S. In no other wine region do you find such diversity among varieties and styles, from Italian and Spanish to French varieties. There is so much variety to be found in one of the most dramatically stunning regions to visit to explore the rivers and valleys or hike and bike the multitude of trails in the mountains that surround the vineyards — there really is something for everyone.”

Don’t miss this chance to wine, dine, and make a difference for KIDS Center. Get your tickets to any or all of the three Cork & Barrel events at corkandbarrel.org.

