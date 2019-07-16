County Seeks Big Chainring Award Nominees

Do you know someone who helps enhance Deschutes County communities by improving bicycling and walking conditions or by encouraging people to commute by walking or riding their bike?

The Deschutes County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) is seeking nominations for the 2019 Big Chainring awards. The award program has recognized businesses, agencies, and individuals who make significant contributions to improving bicycling and walking conditions.

Award categories include:

Public Agency

Nonprofit Organization

Individual

Special Project

Commercial Business

Advocacy/Group

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Peter Hanson Memorial Award*

Big Chainring Award nomination forms are available online at deschutes.org/bpac.

Nominations, including a brief description of the nominee’s accomplishments, are due Thursday, August 15, at 5pm.

Please send nominations to Zechariah Heck at zechariah.heck@deschutes.org, or by mail to:

Deschutes County

P.O. Box 6005

Attn: Zechariah Heck, Community Development Dept.

Bend, OR 97708-6005

deschutes.org/bpac • 541-385-1704

*The Peter Hansen Memorial Award honors individuals in the community who have provided outstanding voluntary contributions. Peter was a Committee member who lost his battle with cancer in 2005. His volunteer contributions are visible in many trail-building, environmental and outdoor enthusiast projects throughout our communities.