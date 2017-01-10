How to Create a Successful Marketing Campaign

Organisation is key to any effective marketing campaign. It doesn’t matter if you’re promoting a new retail item or a B2B service, your efforts will be wasted if you fail to plan.

Know Your Demographic

Before you create a marketing campaign, you must identify your target audience. Who are you aiming your product or service to? What are the best means to communicate with your audience? You must discover your target market, or you could promote a service to 18-30 year olds, when your real demographic should be 30 to 45 year olds.

Take to the streets or hold a focus group to find out if there is a demand or interest in your product or service. It’s also recommended to look at your competitors’ demographics, too. Are their products aimed at male or females? What age range communicates with them on social media? Know your audience, or they will never have an opportunity to know you.

A Cohesive Brand

You must have a cohesive brand before you launch any promotional campaigns. A logo must reflect your services, and your website content must complement your company’s image. For example, if you are in financial services, you would probably opt for a more professional tone of voice, which echoes the professionalism of your company.

A strong brand will only aid a strong marketing campaign. It doesn’t matter how much money you put into online or offline advertisements, because it’s the company and service that needs to sell.

If you look untrustworthy or unprofessional, you can guarantee the phone won’t ring and your profits won’t rise.

You should therefore create a visual identify. Ensure photography, graphics and logos offer a similar style – with photographers and graphic designers working together to create a unified look. One way to create an established brand is to pick one or two company colours that are synonymous with your business, which you should use across your website, email marketing campaigns, social media and brochures.

Social Media

Any company worth their salt is on social media, because it is one of the most powerful promotional tools; however, that doesn’t mean you must sign up to every single channel. While the likes of Facebook and Twitter are ideal for most services, networks such as Instagram and Snapchat might not be suited to your company. For example, if you run a financial services company, a client won’t want to see a photograph of an advisor’s dinner or the office Christmas party. Discover what social media channels are your biggest strengths and focus your time and attention into using them well, from engaging posts to paid advertising.

Hire a Professional

There’s nothing wrong with outsourcing an agency to deal with your marketing campaign, because you can focus on your business operations and productivity. An outsourced marketing agency deals with clients daily, so they have the knowledge and experience to market your service or product to the right demographic on the right channels. Marketing companies like Berbay, a legal public relations specialist, can help catapult your business to great heights, whilst you can focus on providing your customers or clients with an efficient service.