Crook County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy

(Sheriff’s Citizen Academy Session #6 2019 | Photo courtesy of Crook County Sheriff’s Office)

On February 6, 2019, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office began its sixth session of the Citizen’s Academy. Members of the public were able to attend a 13 week academy learning about “your” Sheriff’s Office. The members learned everything from the history of policing, criminal investigations, use of force, drug teams, and SWAT teams that all play a big role in making the Sheriff’s Office what it is. The Citizen’s Academy is a great program that allows citizens in the community to interact with members of the Sheriff’s Office.

If you are interested in attending the citizen’s academy please stop by the Sheriff’s Office and pick up an application.

sheriff.co.crook.or.us