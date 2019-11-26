Crucial Practices To Keep Your Business Secure Online

There’s no denying that cybersecurity is absolutely essential for every business. As there are certain practices that will be able to keep your business, your employees, and your valued customers secure online, business owners should be aware of the importance and the risks. The internet hosts countless risks as hackers are constantly upping their techniques. Having your business website hacked will result in a list of daunting problems from loss of customer trust to exposure of your financial status. However, the following essential practices will help keep your business secure online.

Securing Your Wireless Network

While wireless internet connectivity has become increasingly popular, it is crucial to understand the details of how this type of connectivity functions. You should know how to find your router IP address and have a suitably strong password protection that will prevent your IT network being compromised. Even though many may believe that a wireless network password is optional as an open network may only allow others to explore the web on their own devices, it is best to secure your wifi network. Avoid writing your password down in plain site and opting for a regular password change is also recommended. Allowing an open network will also slow your internet speed down significantly as countless devices will slow the connection.

Update Operating Systems And Software Regularly

Updates should never be considered optional as updating will reduce vulnerable segments in software coding. Hackers will be able to identify and take advantage of any vulnerability in the software and system coding, which is why it is best to perform updates the second they become available.

Make Use Of Firewall And Other Security Features

Security features are available for a good reason. Your business should be taking advantage of any safety features that are available on devices and go the extra mile by purchasing reliable anti-virus software. Viruses can easily shut a business down temporarily and getting back on track can be a costly task. Keeping anti-virus software running at all times is absolutely vital for a business to avoid exposure to insecure sites that may host viruses. Anti-virus software will substantially reduce the risk of employees browsing unsecured sites and it will also immediately detect and remove viruses and potential threats to your IT network.

Educating Employees On The Importance Of Cybersecurity