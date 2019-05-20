Custom Business Dress: Can It Be Used to Promote Your Brand?

When it comes to promoting your brand, it’s important you combine both online and offline methods.

We live in a digital age, so inbound marketing will, of course, take the front seat. But that doesn’t mean you should neglect traditional and offline marketing tactics. A lot of them still work, just as they did years ago.

Sure, great approaches such as digital signage have become the de facto standards for advertising in the modern world, and some will cost a fortune.

But do you really need to spend a fortune to promote your brand? No! You don’t.

Sometimes, the cheapest marketing can be the most effective. Take public speaking for example; it’s something that most consultants or freelancers avoid completely, but if you can master the art of public speaking, you’ll open a world of opportunities that won’t cost you anything.

Corporate branded apparel also fits this bill. Which brings us on to a very interesting question: Can a business dress be used to promote a brand? Dive in to learn more.

Can Corporate Branded Apparel Be Used to Promote Your Brand?

The answer is Yes.

When your employees wear apparel bearing your company logo, it not only creates brand awareness but also tightens the relationship you have with people that love your company.

Think about the instant bond that occurs when you see someone wearing a hat or a shirt representing your favorite EPL team. It sparks the desire to start conversations with them, and when people start talking about your business, good things start to come your way.

However, to effectively promote your brand through branded corporate apparel, the choice of the apparel to wear should match the event and venue.

Promoting at a Formal Event

At formal events, you want your branded corporate uniform to reflect nothing less than professionalism.

As such, you’ll want something that will complement a formal outfit, while making you look stylish. Custom cufflinks are one option, as they add a touch of class to any formal outfit. You can also customize them with your brand logo and company colors to best represent your brand.

A branded hat or T-shirt will not work here.

A company branded tie is another great option for formal events. Custom ties give a sense of unity and cohesion at formal events. They can also be integrated into corporate uniform to signify unity or worn to proudly show off team colors.

Promoting at an Outdoor Event

How you promote your brand at formal events differ from how you promote it to potential customers at a trade show, with the key differentiator being the choice of corporate apparel.

At outdoor events, the focus on your brand is much greater, so your employees’ need to truly reflect the nature of your business. Look for apparel that will draw attention, spark conversations, and ignite curiosity in the minds of the audience as to what the brand is all about.

For example, if you’re trying to promote your product on a road show, a branded T-shirt is a great option. A beautiful custom T-shirt with your company logo and colors is no less than a walking billboard and offers great visibility for your business.

Besides, a T-shirt offers a large surface area for you to print relevant company info, as well as any other message you’d want to pass to the general public.

For more information on the best corporate apparel for your business, contact goodthings.com.au.