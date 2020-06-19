Cute, Peppy and Smart: A Profile of the Ford EcoSport

Around the world, compact SUVs are having a moment because people love their combination of toughness and pep, and the way they blend in perfectly to both urban environments and dusty backroads.

The Ford EcoSport takes this one step further, as it’s designed to be extra compact and nimble, yet its Intelligent 4WD makes it perfect for manoeuvering in adverse road conditions. Let’s take a closer look at this agile yet practical vehicle.

Fun in the Sun

The Ford EcoSport is meant to be driven outside on a sunny day, and the available features in it add to the party. The Power Moonroof floods the vehicle in natural light, and the 8” LCD Touchscreen featuring Ford’s patented SYNC 3 hands-free voice-activated technology turns your daily commute into a fun experience.

This is the perfect summer vehicle for a road trip along curvy highways or for a simple downtown cruise, though it can handle rougher roads too. Some vehicles are stiff and uptight — the Ford EcoSport is designed to be enjoyable. You can buy a Ford online from a local, family-owned dealership, because they often have attentive, friendly service.

Generous Cargo Space

The Ford EcoSport has way more cargo space than you may think, given its compact appearance. The 60/40 Flip-Up and Split-Fold-Flat rear seat backs can easily fold up to make room for extra passengers, or that badly-needed space for your luggage.

You don’t want to be all set for a trip, only to realize you don’t have the space to fit all your belongings. Just because it can dart through traffic, don’t be fooled: The inside of the EcoSport is spacious and useful, and moving the seats around to enjoy this extra room is easy and quick.

Smart and Modern

The Ford EcoSport is loaded with modern, smart technology that keeps drivers safe, informed, and entertained. Ford’s Driver-Assist technologies complement your eyes and ears, helping motorists navigate day to day situations more confidently.

The available Blind Spot Information System alerts drivers anytime a vehicle or object enters their blind spot. This will help you back out of parking spots and driveways. An available Rear View Camera helps make this easier too.

These features make driving a much more comfortable experience in urban environments, where multiple different kinds of roads users share space.

The FordPass Connect system turns the EcoSport itself into a Wi-Fi hotspot that connects up to ten devices to the internet within 50 feet of the vehicle. FordPass Connect also lets the driver remotely start, lock, and unlock their vehicle, as well as check the odometer reading and fuel level.

It even comes with an All-Access trial subscription for SiriusXM satellite radio, so drivers can listen to sports, talk radio, and an assortment of exclusive music stations on over 140 different stations.

People spend a lot of time every day in their vehicles, and it makes sense that they need them to be able to fulfill practical requirements while also simply being fun to be inside. You’ll enjoy every trip you take when you drive the cute, peppy and smart Ford EcoSport.