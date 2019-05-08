Dealing with a Volatile Economy: 4 Approaches to Consider

Capital markets and the economy at large are subject to change. Some happens gradually, and some abruptly. Indeed, businesses wouldn’t want to be caught in the latter. Volatility remains a challenge for many business owners, including those who have been through major recessions since the 1990s.

But any experienced investor and tycoon will tell you that periods of high volatility are normal. Market forces influence the performance of certain sectors and nothing, not even the Fed, can help keep the markets stable. What businesses can do is to reevaluate their strategies and make the necessary adjustments to lessen the impact that economic uncertainty brings.

Here are five ways businesses can do to survive trade imbalances and keep themselves afloat, especially if these lead to intense price wars!

Diversify and expand early on

The bigger you get, the less likely you will be able to feel the brunt of an economic downturn. When your business reaches a certain point of sustainability, you may want to allocate a part of your resources on other income-generating assets rather than concentrate on a single component. In times of high business uncertainty, being able to spread your resources across different high-opportunity investments will keep you from crashing and burning.

Increase your loan down payments

When applying for loans, a great idea is to pay more than the minimum rate. This will essentially keep your interest down and prevent you from miring yourself in too much debt. A higher upfront payment reduces the number of payments you need to make to cover the entire value of the loan you’re applying. This leaves you with more resources that you can use to keep your business operational if the market isn’t going the way you expected.

Secure personal finances

Aside from securing your bottom line, you also have to keep tabs on your personal finances, which also involves the financial security of your family. Now is a more appropriate time than ever to purchase life insurance, which stands at a whopping value of $600 billion according to figures from NoExam. As stock options are added to life and health insurance products, it’s safe to say that you’d have a better chance against bankruptcy when you are already doing the underwriting.

Get a line of credit

As a business owner, you probably have a lot of expenses to cover, including rent and the payroll. When volatility leads to a downturn, you might hardly have any credit to borrow in order to maintain your operations. One way you can get around this problem is by getting a line of credit. This will help you maintain a good credit standing, allowing you to borrow more funds no matter how restrictive the financial markets get.

No doubt, volatility is a natural condition that affects markets on a grand scale. You simply don’t know if things will get easier for your business. But using the right strategies, you can protect your bottom line no matter how the market is performing. With the tips above, you will be able to cross volatile floodwaters without the risk of drowning!