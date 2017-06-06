Delta Airlines Adding Two Jet Aircraft Flights from Redmond To Seattle

Beginning June 12 Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) will add two new daily nonstop jet aircraft flights to Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA). The new service will be provided by Delta Air Lines.

Delta’s new SEA flights will use a CRJ-700 jet aircraft equipped with first class seating, Wi-Fi service with a total of sixty-nine (69) passenger seats. The RDM – SEA service coincides with Delta’s expansion of existing service from their SEA hub providing passengers with the convenience of additional connection options.

The twice daily flights are scheduled for the following times:

Departures from RDM

6:00 AM arrives SEA at 7:00 AM

3:11 PM arrives SEA at 4:15 PM

Departures from SEA

1:25 PM arrives RDM at 2:36 PM

8:55 PM arrives RDM at 10:00 PM

RDM and the Central Oregon Air Service Team are pleased to see Delta Air Lines offer the twice daily nonstop SEA flights and reminds the public to support air carrier service.

Zachary Bass, airport director says, “The additional capacity these Delta flights add, with jet service, are a great benefit to the Central Oregon communities. RDM experienced record breaking passenger numbers last year. This proves air carriers have noticed RDM’s growth.”

Representatives from Delta Airlines will be on hand at RDM, Monday, June 12, 2017 to celebrate the inaugural outbound SEA-RDM, scheduled to depart at 3:11 PM. Local media is invited to this celebration. Media wanting to attend need to arrive to the Airport between 1:45 PM and 2:00 PM to participate.

The Redmond Municipal Airport (Roberts Field – RDM) is the aviation gateway to Central Oregon. Owned and operated by the City of Redmond, the airport offers a full range of general and commercial aviation services. RDM is served by four air carriers; Alaska Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines with 23 daily direct flights to Denver, Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and Seattle. For more information please visit us online at www.flyrdm.com.