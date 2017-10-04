Deschutes Children’s Foundation: Helping Nonprofits Serve Children & Families

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes Children’s Foundation)

When asked what makes Deschutes Children’s Foundation unique, Executive Director Amy Ward replied, “We’re the only nonprofit service center in Oregon. And we aren’t aware of any other organizations – anywhere – that provide facility management free of charge to their partners.

“Our business model reduces overhead expense for nonprofits who work out of our facilities. That means that more of our partners’ fundraising revenue goes directly toward achieving their individual missions. Stop for a minute and imagine what it would be like to run your business without paying rent. Partnering with Deschutes Children’s Foundation means that local nonprofits spend an average of 56 percent less than market rate on their classrooms and office spaces. That amounts to a big cost savings for our partners.”

Deschutes Children’s Foundation exists to help nonprofits serving children and families fulfill their missions. Founded in 1990 by community members who identified a need for families to access services in a centralized location, Deschutes Children’s Foundation has grown from their original community campus on NW 14th Street in Bend to encompass four locations in Bend, Redmond and La Pine.

Over 20,000 clients receive services ranging from child abuse intervention and prevention, mentoring, preschool, pediatric dentistry and health screenings, mediation, and physical and occupational therapy at DCF’s locations each year. Some clients are even able to access the services of multiple partners in one location. The community campuses are warm, welcoming and safe environments staffed by knowledgeable facility managers.

This unique business model enables Deschutes Children’s Foundation’s 22 nonprofit partners to focus their hard earned funds directly on their individual missions because their burden of fundraising for overhead expenses has been lessened. This means that more children and families are able to receive services in our community.

www.deschuteschildrensfoundaiton.org/support