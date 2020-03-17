Deschutes Children’s Foundation Postpones Annual Fundraiser Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Deschutes Children’s Foundation has made the difficult decision to postpone its largest annual fundraiser, Ripples, due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. The auction is the cornerstone fundraiser of the year for the organization, which has been serving the community since 1990.

“Ripples provides a large portion of our operating funds and is crucial to our success,” said Amy Ward, Deschutes Children’s Foundation Executive Director. “We look forward to bringing the community together for our event once again, it will just be a little later in the year.”

The fundraiser, which was scheduled for April 18, provides support to 25 area nonprofit organizations that serve children and families. The auction has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2020.

“While coronavirus may be a crisis, having to move this event is not,” said Board Chair Sarah Stevens, regional director of Human Resources for Knife River Corporation. “We have been serving the community and supporting the vital nonprofits at our four community campuses for decades. We are willing to make a short-term sacrifice for the overall health of our community. We are confident that our community will stand behind us as we take the necessary time to see how this situation develops.”

The foundation has contacted its sponsors and received overwhelming support for the decision to delay the fundraiser. “I’m happy to support Deschutes Children’s Foundation and Ripples, now and in the future,” said Jeff Deswert, president of Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company, the event’s presenting sponsor. “We trust that the organization is doing the right thing to keep our community safe during this time.”

“We are thankful for the support of so many local companies that value our mission and our collective wellbeing, especially Riverhouse on the Deschutes for accommodating our new date” Ward said. “We look forward to holding the event when people can focus on the pleasure of supporting children and families in our community.”

deschuteschildrensfoundation.org • 541-388-3101