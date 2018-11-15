Deschutes County Commission to Hold Hearing on Proposed Westside Transect Zone

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing to receive comments on the proposed new Westside Transect Zone on Tuesday, November 27, at 10am. The hearing will be held in the Barnes and Sawyer Room at the Deschutes County Services Building, which is located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend.

Property owners on the west side of Bend applied to amend the County’s Comprehensive Plan to add a new zoning designation, the Westside Transect Zone, to provide a transitional buffer between higher density areas within the City of Bend to open space within Deschutes County, including National Forest land and park open spaces.

If approved, the new zone would include residential development that is proposed to integrate with the surrounding natural landscape in order to minimize the impact on wildlife habitat and to reduce the risk of wildfire. Proposed comprehensive plan policies would limit development to a maximum of 187 single-family homes within the 717-acre area. Minimum lot size would be 2.5 acres.

For more information, visit https://www.deschutes.org/cd/page/westside-transect-zone or contact Associate Planner Zechariah Heck at (541) 385-1704 or zechariah.heck@deschutes.org.