Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel to Seek Re-Election

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced that he will seek a second four-year term.

Hummel reported in his announcement: During his three years in office, the County’s crime rate has dropped 8 percent, and the total number of crimes committed has gone down even as the population and tourism continued to grow. He improved management of the District Attorney’s office, resulting in dramatic cost reductions.

“I respect your tax dollars, hold violent offenders accountable and protect the innocent,” said Hummel. “In short, I stand for justice and that’s why I’m seeking re-election.”

At his first campaign event Sunday, Hummel told the audience of nearly 100 local residents that he pledged to focus on programs to promotemental health, and prevent drug abuse in his second term, while holding criminal offenders accountable.

“The vast majority of people charged with drug offenses are not a threat to the public,” he said. “If we identify them early, we can ensure that they never enter the criminal justice center and instead get the help they need. At the same time, though, I have aggressively and successfully prosecuted crimes of violence and will continue to do so.”

Elected Deschutes County District Attorney in May 2014, Hummel assumed office in January 2015. He brings 20 years of legal, policy and conflict resolution professional experience to the office.

Before his election as District Attorney, Hummel was the state and federal policy director for the Oregon Primary Care Association and director of the Oregon Consensus Program. Earlier, he served as the Liberia, Africa country representative for the Carter Center, leading efforts to help Liberians improve their justice and mental health systems .

His other professional experience includes 12 years of trial work as a criminal law defense attorney, teaching, and serving as a Bend City Councilor. He holds a master’s degree in international public policy from the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University, a J.D. degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law and a B.A. degree from Roanoke College.

www.votehummel.com