Deschutes County Farm Bureau Offers Scholarships

Deschutes County Farm Bureau (DCFB) is proud to offer a generous college scholarship program to its members.

Students from families who are current voting or supporting Farm Bureau members in Deschutes County are encouraged to apply.

DCFB will award three $1,000 scholarships for graduating high school seniors planning to attend a college or university. One award will be given in each of the three school districts in Deschutes County: Bend-Lapine, Redmond, and Sisters.

DCFB will also award two $1,500 scholarships for students from Deschutes County who have already completed some college study and are returning to continue their education.

The scholarships are open to students pursuing any field of study, with preference given to those interested in agriculture or forestry.

The scholarships are a one-time award and are not recurring. They will be awarded after high school graduations and will be available for fall term.

In the case of a returning college student, a scholarship will be awarded after the spring term and will be available for fall term.

Grade transcripts must be submitted with the application.

High school students are encouraged to apply for the returning student scholarship after completing their first year of college. Returning students are welcome to reapply as long as they are still enrolled in the college or university.

Checks will be issued to the college or university to be applied to the student’s account.

Scholarship award winners will be determined by the Board of Directors of the Deschutes County Farm Bureau.

Applicants will be judged based on need, field of study, accuracy of completing the application, and the short biography.

Applications must be submitted by April 30.

The application can also be downloaded at www.oregonfb.org/scholarships.

For more information, contact Deschutes County Farm Bureau members Matt Cyrus at 541-771-4980 or Tom Maddux at 541-419-7669.