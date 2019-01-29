Deschutes County to Host Community Meeting on Solid Waste Disposal Options

(Photo | Courtesy of Deschutes County)

Knott Landfill, the only landfill in Deschutes County, is estimated to have about ten years of remaining life. The county’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC) has been developing a Solid Waste Management Plan, identifying, analyzing and recommending options for managing solid waste after the 135-acre landfill closes.

The identified options span the entire solid waste system, including recycling, composting, collection, transfer and disposal.

While a number of options for disposal have been investigated, including several new technologies for extracting energy from waste, two primary options have emerged: building a new landfill in the county or transporting Deschutes County’s trash to one of several large landfills near the Columbia River Gorge.

“This is a big decision and an expensive one,” said Timm Schimke, Deschutes County’s director of Solid Waste. “Whichever option we choose, it is likely that the cost of disposal will increase. We really want to get the pulse of the community on the work that has been done thus far.”

Deschutes County Solid Waste will hold a community meeting to discuss operational and disposal options on Thursday, January 31, at 5pm. The meeting will be held at the Deschutes Services Building, which is located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend.

deschutes.org/solidwasteplan.