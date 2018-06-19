Deschutes County to Host Solid Waste Planning Open House

Deschutes County will hold a public open house for its solid waste planning process from 6-7:30pm on Monday, June 25, at the Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend.

Knott Landfill Recycling and Transfer Facility is currently the only landfill in Deschutes County and is expected to be full by 2029. To prepare for the future, Deschutes County is working with residents and stakeholders on a solid waste management plan. The plan will identify options and a strategy to fund them.

Open house attendees will learn how solid waste is managed, get an update on the development of the solid waste management plan and talk with experts and staff about future opportunities to reduce waste.

Those who are unable to attend the open house on June 25 can provide feedback electronically by emailing solidwaste@deschutes.org.

Learn more about Deschutes County’s Solid Waste Management Plan at: https://www.deschutes.org/solidwaste/page/solid-waste-management-plan