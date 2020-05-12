Deschutes County Opens Paulina Lake Road; Cascade Lakes Highway Opening May 19 

The Deschutes County Road Department opened Paulina Lake Road on Friday, May 8, at 6am and will open Cascade Lakes Highway on Tuesday, May 19, at 6am.

Travelers should be advised that parking and access may be limited in higher elevation areas, as there is still a significant amount of snow on the side of the road. Travelers are also advised to contact individual resorts to verify the availability of services.

For additional information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.

deschutes.org