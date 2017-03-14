Deschutes County Planning Commission: Planning Division to Host Community Meetings in Central Oregon

Beginning Thursday March 16, the Deschutes County Planning Commission and Planning Division will conduct a series of meetings throughout the county to connect with residents about land use planning issues and share information about proposed changes to County Code.

The meetings will be held:

Thursday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m. at Sisters High School, 1700 McKinney Butte Rd., Sisters

Thursday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m. at Redmond City Hall, 437 SW 9th St., Redmond

Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the La Pine Senior Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine



Thursday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall St., Bend*

*This meeting will include public hearings on the proposed amendments to County Code and the Planning Division’s annual work plan.

The seven-member Planning Commission reviews and makes recommendations related to land-use decisions in Deschutes County. During the upcoming public meetings, the planning commissioners hope to hear from residents about land use planning issues. Community feedback gathered during the meetings will help shape the County Planning Division’s annual work plan.

The Planning Division also hopes to share information and invite public feedback on proposed changes to the County’s Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance. The proposed changes are intended to clarify and simplify zoning for properties that fall within the Flood Plain zone but do not change to the flood plain boundary. Additional information about the proposed changes is available online at www.deschutes.org/floodplain.