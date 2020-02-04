Central Oregon Law Enforcement to Begin Use of the Neighbors App

On February 1, the City of Bend and Redmond Police departments and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office joined the Neighbors App by Ring. The Neighbors App provides a platform for communities to share information about activity occurring in their neighborhood, helping to keep people and property safe.

Participating law enforcement agencies will not have direct access to all app user’s videos, but rather only videos users have selected to share. Citizen participation is optional, anonymous and does not require a Ring device. Video and information provided will be used to help solve crimes, identify suspicious persons and ultimately deter criminal activity.

The Neighbors App by Ring is a free app designed by Ring to help community members connect and stay informed about what’s going on around them — whether they own a Ring device or not. The Neighbors app is available to all residents and is helping to open the lines of communication between law enforcement and the communities they serve across the country.

All Deschutes County law enforcement agencies recognize that by working together, we can make Deschutes County, and all of Central Oregon, a safer place to live, work and play.

Contact your local law enforcement agency for additional information. Residents can download the Neighbors app for free on iOS, Android and FireOS devices by clicking here from their smartphone: https://shop.ring.com/pages/neighbors.

