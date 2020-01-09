Deschutes Public Library Secures Land for Future Central Library

(Photo | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

The Deschutes Public Library Board recently voted to purchase land for the future Central Library. This is a major step forward for the library’s capital plan to expand and enhance library buildings and services across Deschutes County. The 12.75-acre parcel, originally purchased by the Gumpert family in 1948, is located west of Highway 20 at 63405 Highway 20. The Board approved the purchase price of $1,350,000.

“We are very pleased to secure this property for our future library,” said Board President Ann Malkin. “The location meets all of our top criteria. It is easily accessible from all areas of the county, highly visible and centrally located near neighborhoods, schools, shopping and other important services.”

The new Central Library will serve all of Deschutes County with expanded collections, a hands-on learning and play center for children, flexible gathering spaces for a variety of purposes from business meetings to book clubs to DIY activities, a technology hub and a performance and art space.

“After several years of community focus groups, we believe we have a strong understanding of what services and resources best serve Deschutes County residents,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “We are eager to create a very bright future for Deschutes County.”

Preview the library’s vision plan at: deschuteslibrary.org/about/visionprocess.

For more information, please contact Library Director Todd Dunkelberg at 541-312-1021 toddd@deschuteslibrary.org

deschuteslibrary.org