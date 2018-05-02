Digitize Your Brick & Mortar Store

Today’s consumers expect it all. The transparency of a products price and availability due to the web have created a new paradigm in the shopping experience. While there has been a significant shift to online retailing and mobile in particular, brick and mortar still accounts for ten times the sales compared to that of online.

While there are many things a retailer can do to create a differentiated experience in their stores such as staff training, unique product assortment, social responsibility programs and locally focused community events, today we are going to discuss how to digitize aspects of your retail space to create a better shopping experiences for the consumer.

The goals of digital technology in the store are to flatten out the consumer experience, also known as omni-channel, by taking advantage of mobile technology. Retailers need to embrace showrooming and be prepared to offer a seamless sale using their physical space and e-commerce to increase the consumer’s convenience.

In-Store Wi-Fi

An easy first step is to offer your customers free internet access in store so that they can use their mobile or tablet devices without any connection issues or data drain.

The customer is going to check product options on line including price, so why not make it easy. Services like Zenreach make it simple for the customer to log onto your WiFi and allow you to capture customer information and easily market to them after leaving your store.

Increased Range Online

Think about using your website as a showroom for a limitless number of items. This allows you to keep your inventory lean by not physically carrying your vendor’s full range of products. Use the site to showcase products virtually and partner closely with vendors that will accommodate at once special orders and drop shipping to the customer.

Tablets & Phones

Arming your sales associates with tablets or phones allows you to control the digital experience in the store. The ability to quickly access all of the information about a given product allows the salesperson to focus on the customer’s needs and desires which is the real reason they are in your store. The mobility of these devices allows you to bring them along with you as you move from department to department in the store.

Price Comparison

On your tablet preload a price comparison shopping website such as Google Shopping or Next Tag both allow you to filter and compare products based on price, features, and other criteria. If you embrace the transparency the web offers your customer will see that you are truly a partner in the shopping experience. Be prepared to see lower prices on a given item and have a strategy in place to capture the sale and not walk the customer. Are you willing to accept a lower margin or offer additional value to the purchases when they choose you?

Point of Sale

Your tablet can act as a point of sale where the customers can choose to purchase immediately without having to stand in line at the cash wrap. Additionally, they may choose to order on the device and collect at a later date or have the product delivered to their home. Make sure you are using a POS that allows you to build robust customer profiles that integrate both online and in store purchases. Again, think about ways to make the shopping experience seamless and add value in the future for your customer.

In-Store Pickup

Whether the customer is shopping on your site or making a special order in your store, in-store pick up is a great way to get the customer back in the shop. The second visit can drive additional purchases and connect the customer more deeply to your brand. Think about offering an incentive to pick up in store, perhaps a discount coupon on the return visit or a free service.

In Store Display Advertising

A simple flat screen TV and video assets can combine to help tell your brand story in the store. Often, your vendor partners will help offset the cost of production with the inclusion of their products and logo. Get creative to showcase the lifestyle and aspirations of your customers. Make it sing out “I belong here.”

Final Thoughts

The digital revolution is in full swing by brick and mortar retailers. We are already seeing customers embrace technology by bringing their phones and tablets into the retail space. By doing a few simple things you can control the digital narrative being told in your space, and increase customer touch points with your store all with the goal of making the shopping experience easy and engaging.

For help in bringing technology into your store, training staff to focus on the customer or bringing a new product or service to market, contact Jim Miller at Retail Revision. A unique consumer-centric retail perspective and a passion for delivering results to their clients’ bottom line set them apart.