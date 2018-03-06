Dine Out at McMenamins to Support Mt. View High & Summit High Robotics Teams

(Photo above: Mt. View High Robotics Team, High Desert Droids)

On Tuesday, March 20, McMenamins Old St. Francis School is hosting a Friends & Family Night fundraiser in support of Mountain View High School’s High Desert Droids and Summit High School’s Chaos Theory Robotics team. Each year, the school teams build a robot to compete in the FIRST® Robotics Competition, in a series of regional tournaments against other teams to perform challenging tasks on a special playing field.

In addition to designing, building, and programming the robot, the students perform community outreach, develop the marketing and “brand” for their team, sharpen teamwork skills, and most importantly, raise funds to support their efforts and travel to tournaments to compete with other high school teams from around the globe.

McMenamins Friends & Family Nights provide an opportunity for the community to help support the High Desert Droids and Chaos Theory, and it couldn’t be easier: on Tuesday the 20th, visit the Old St. Francis School Pub after 5pm and McMenamins will donate 50% of the evening’s total sales from 5pm to closing to the teams.

About FIRST Team 753 – High Desert Droids

FIRST Robotics Team 753, known as the High Desert Droids, has been bringing engineering and science opportunities to our local youth since 2002. We are thrilled to have both home-schooled and traditional students from around Central Oregon as members of our team. The students collaborate to build one team robot that will compete with other groups from around the globe. We have about 30 team members who are excited to build amazing robots! Learn more at http://www.team753.com/, check out our Facebook page, and view last year’s robot in action.

About FIRST Team 5468 – Chaos Theory

We are Summit Robotics – a high-school robotics team in Central Oregon. We give students the opportunity to develop hands-on, real-world skills in engineering, programming, business, and more. Our FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) Team, 5468 Chaos Theory, is part of the Pacific Northwest District and has competed with teams from around the world. During FRC build season our members put in hundreds of hours of hard work and dedication to build the best robot we can. Off-season it is our mission to expand the influence of FIRST throughout our community, giving people life changing opportunities in STEM fields and more. Learn more at https://summitrobotics.com/ and at our Facebook page.