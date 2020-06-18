Director Colt Gill’s Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision on DACA

Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill released the following statement in response to today’s decision from the U.S. Supreme Court to block the administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“This decision is an important first step towards protecting Oregon’s students, families and educators and a reminder we still have more work to do to protect DACA recipients. The ruling impacts approximately 650,000 DACA recipients nationwide including more than 11,000 in Oregon. As we move forward, the department reaffirms our commitment to protecting the rights of our DREAMers. ODE will continue to support districts in redoubling Oregon’s efforts to ensure schools and classrooms are safe, inclusive, welcoming and respectful for all educators, students and their families, regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, immigration status or documentation status.”

oregon.gov