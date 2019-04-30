Discover Your Forest & the USDA Forest Service Celebrate Earth Week With The Lorax  

(Photo | Pixabay)

The Deschutes National Forest and Discover Your Forest are celebrating Earth Week by reading the Dr. Seuss’ children’s classic, The Lorax to Central Oregon students. Over 750 kids from 15 schools will learn about conservation and the many products our forests generate through discussions around this beloved book.

The program has been going on for over ten years with an estimated 5,000 Central Oregon kids hearing the book read aloud to them in their classroom by Discover Your Forest and Deschutes National Forest staff and volunteers.

This year, students are learning about the importance of utilizing the renewable resources of our forests to provide everything from maple syrup to kitchen tables while also conserving our ecosystems for the benefit of wildlife, fisheries and future generations.

