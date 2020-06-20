INTRODUCTION:

Dixons Carphone plc is an outstanding retailer and service providing company for electrical as well as telecommunications. It was founded on August 7th, 2014 by Charles Kalms and Charles Dunstone.

It is a merger of two independent companies namely, Dixons (a photography studio), and Carphone Warehouse.

Dixons Carphone is the market leader in Ireland and the United Kingdom throughout Greece and Nordics. Moreover, they are the parent company of numerous large high streets as well as online brands including Currys PC World, Team Knowhow, and mobiles.co, etc.

They offer a full range of customer support and services so that their customers can easily discover, choose, and relish the best technology for them throughout the product life.

As of 2018/19, Dixons Carphone plc is operating in 9 countries having 1,599 stores collectively; while the headquarters are located in Acton, London, UK. Over 100 million customers every year, shop with Dixons Carphone, and avail their after-sales services from Currys PC and Team Knowhow respectively.

The services and retails are provided online as well as in stores so that customers get their best-suited technology with the ease of their shopping priorities.

BRIEF HISTORY:

The history of Dixons Carphone initially started when Charles Kalms in 1937 launched the first Dixons a Photography studio in the Southend. Around 50 years later, Charles Dunstone in 1989, established the Carphone Warehouse, which was a retailer of the first mobile phones.

In 2014, the two great businesses merged so that customers get a complete package of retailer and after-sales tech service.

BRAND STORY:

On the very first day, Dixon Carphone plc opened the Carphone Warehouse permit in seven Curry stores or PC World. At the end of 2016, Dixon partnered with SSE to serve connected home services around the United Kingdom.

As 2018 initiated, Sebastian James took the responsibility as Chief Executive at Dixons Carphone plc.

In mid-2019, the company’s shares fell approximately 20% and the full-year profits followed a significant decline. This was caused mainly by consumers’ delay in their mobile phone up-gradation.

DIXONS CARPHONE’S VISION TOWARDS TECHNOLOGY AND BUSINESS:

The main vision of Dixons Carphone towards technology and people’s lives is that technology can do wonders to upgrade people’s lives whilst Dixons Carphone are uniquely determined to bring about positive changes and benefit everyone through their expertise as well as huge scale. Having a sense of purpose and sound energy to fulfill the purpose, declares the dimensions for them.

Moreover, performing good and energetic activities motivates their colleagues, convinces their stakeholders, and satisfies their customers. They share the responsibility of being a sustainable business, and believe that they will be a workforce together; a workforce for betterment. Dixons Carphone plc believes that they will provide a scheme/structure that makes betterment or upgrading easy. This solely is based upon their certain commitments to the business, their customers, and the planet earth.

Dixons Carphone plc intends to reduce their environmental impact as well as to help their customers in doing so. They make it greener so that the purpose becomes easier. They continue to eliminate harmful materials and execute the techniques to reduce carbon emissions.

Dixons Carphone prefers to range and popularize energy-efficient and low-carbon products. They demonstrate their customers about how to use eco-features and settings.

Most importantly, they encourage everyone to recycle their old tech by bringing it into their stores, no matter what was bought from them or not. These products can be recycled to be used in engineers training or can be donated to poor families. Also, these can grant to community causes.

Most of all, every decision they make, is based upon data, vision, and ambition to provide exceptional expertise and services.

BRANDS UNDER DIXONS CARPHONE:

Dixons Carphone is the mother company of many famous technology brands. Bringing forth these many successful brands is clear proof of their outstanding quality and service as well as their determination towards success.

Their brands exist as a spectrum of markets being all connected. Dixons Carphone is operating the following brands:

Currys PC World:It is the largest and most dominant electrical retailer of Ireland and the United States. It concentrates on helping the customers handle the connected world. they offer a wide range of electrical equipment which is supported by an admirable after-sales service provided by Team Knowhow. Currys PC gets above 100 million customers every year including both online as well as in-store customers.

Carphone warehouse:

It is the leading choice for Ireland’s most dominant independent communications retailers as well as for connected technology. It is the brand that offers connections to a wide spectrum of mobile networks and helps the customers compare and save on the recent mobile devices. It has 71 stand-alone stores operating in Ireland, while in the United Kingdom, it operates 305 Currys PC World stores.

Team Knowhow:

Team Knowhow is the services brand of the Dixons Carphone plc for all technology. Through Team Knowhow, they go farther than just selling technology. They assure that the customers’ devices are working well. They have almost 10,000 people working to provide services to the customers in-store, on-the-phone, on-the-road, as well as behind-the-scenes.

Dixons travel:

It is a well-known airport electrical store, having numerous branches throughout Ireland, the United Kingdom, and on P&O cruises. Dixons travel offers unmatched prices across the array of the latest technologies. It connects tech on the move to the customers, meeting the needs of all kinds of travelers independent of what their journey is all about.

iD mobile:

It is a fast-moving, forward-thinking 4G mobile network. It is always passionate about beating customers’ expectations.

Carphone warehouse business:

It is a business-to-business mobile brand that offers mobile solutions for multiple networks and businesses of all sizes.

Currys PC World business:

It is a business-to-business computing brand that offers an indicative service to all businesses. It provides the best-suited computing products and services to all types of companies.

Connected world services:

It is one of the recent parts of Dixons Carphone and provides managed solutions and advice about technology to connected world services (CWS) which uses their expertise to provide these services.

co.uk:

It is the leading mobile phone brand in the United Kingdom. It is an online brand dealing with a wide variety of exercise and handsets, with customized offers.

E2save mobiles:

It is the pioneer of the UK’s online-only business for mobile phones. It provides great value products with some gifts and quality-restored products.