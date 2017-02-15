Documentary Screening at COCC Explores Topical Border Issues

The Office of Multicultural Activities at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is offering a pair of free screenings of the topical documentary, Purgatorio: A Journey into the Heart of the U.S.-Mexico Border, at its Bend and Redmond campuses as part of its “Season of Nonviolence” winter event schedule. The film, free and open to the public, will screen at the Redmond campus on Wednesday, February 22, 4:30pm, Redmond Technology Education Center, Room 209, and on the Bend campus on Thursday, February 23, 4:30pm, Boyle Education Center, Room 155.

Purgatorio, which has screened at the Los Angeles Film Festival, is a documentary that features a mosaic of vignettes about the everyday struggles of those who work and live in the borderlands separating Mexico and the United States. There will be a facilitated discussion after the film.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability, can contact Joe Viola: 541-383-7775.

For accommodation of another disability, such as hearing impairment, contact Disability Services at 541-383-7583.

For more information, contact Director of Multicultural Activities Karen Roth at 541-383-7412 or kroth1@cocc.edu.