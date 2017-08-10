Doubleback Proprietors, Drew and Maura Bledsoe Launch New Winery in Walla Walla, Washington

Drew and Maura Bledsoe, proprietors of Doubleback, a well-established winery in the Walla Walla Valley of Washington State, are launching a new winery called Bledsoe Family Winery. Bledsoe Family Winery will be a sister-project to Doubleback and is slated to open late August 2017 with a wine club release and tasting room in downtown Walla Walla.

Josh McDaniels, Winemaker & General Manager for Doubleback, will also oversee all operations of the new winery.

Three new wines from Bledsoe Family Winery will be released this Fall – 2016 Elizabeth Chardonnay, 2015 Stolen Horse Syrah, and 2015 Flying B Cabernet Sauvignon. Healy Rosé and Bledsoe Family Wine will also be a part of the Bledsoe Family Winery lineup. Doubleback will remain solely focused on estate Cabernet Sauvignon and will move its headquarters to a new facility currently under construction on the Southern end of Walla Walla which will be open only to list members in the Spring of 2018.

In 2007, after Drew’s retirement from the NFL, he and his wife, Maura, planted their first vineyard, McQueen. Shortly after, they launched Doubleback, an estate focused winery that produces world-class Cabernet Sauvignon from the Walla Walla Valley, Drew’s hometown. It has now been more than ten years since they set out on this immensely rewarding adventure.

Throughout those years, they patiently cultivated their vision for the future. In their unwavering enthusiasm for the Walla Walla Valley, they have made the decision to create Bledsoe Family Winery – a sister project to Doubleback. During their time in Walla Walla, they strategically developed three estate vineyards – McQueen, Bob Healy, and most recently, Flying B — each with its own exceptional set of characteristics. At the same time, they have established long-term sources from some of the valley’s oldest and most revered blocks of vines. For these reasons, they are compelled to push their boundaries to realize new wine varietals and to expand upon the standard of high-level wine growing and winemaking they have become known for.

“Our family has been blessed with a rich history of which our labels reference, incredibly loyal and supportive customers, and an extremely talented and dedicated team – led by Winemaker Josh McDaniels. As with Doubleback, we welcome and invite you to be a part of our family by enjoying the wines of Bledsoe Family Winery.” – Proprietors, Drew & Maura Bledsoe

“What Drew and Maura have been able to accomplish with Doubleback has been tremendous. This move will allow us to meet and introduce new people to the wines of Bledsoe Family Winery, and we will also be able to maintain a clear and consistent focus for Doubleback and our incredible customers there. I am extremely excited about our future.” – Winemaker & General Manager, Josh McDaniels

Bledsoe Family Winery will be located at 229 East Main Street in Downtown Walla Walla, Washington. Please contact the winery with any questions by calling 509-525-3334 or by emailing info@bledsoefamilywinery.com