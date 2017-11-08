Dr. JB Warton Opens Concierge Pediatrics Practice in Northwest Crossing

Respected Bend Pediatrician Dr. Jennifer (JB) Warton has opened a new pediatric medical clinic in Northwest Crossing. Bend Kids Personal Pediatrics offers concierge pediatric health care to kids ages birth through the teen years. Bend Kids says by removing the barriers to quality healthcare they deliver exceptional, personal attention that translates into greater satisfaction and better healthcare outcomes and fewer visits to Urgent Care or the ER. Bend Kids is now accepting member families to its practice located.

What is Concierge Healthcare?

Concierge healthcare is a progressive, new approach to health care that parents and doctors alike are embracing thanks to stronger doctor-patient relationships, higher quality of care and affordable cost. Concierge healthcare, or subscription-based healthcare, allows doctors to offer an enhanced suite of services that includes house calls, same-day appointments, 24-hour access to your doctor, preventative health and wellness advice and coordination of specialist care.

Doctors can spend more time with their patients and provide more in-depth, higher quality health care. “In the traditional pediatric model, I had to see so many patients each day that I always felt rushed and ultimately dissatisfied about the length of time I could spend with each family. With the concierge model, I have fewer patients so I am able to spend up to an hour with each family. Plus, we communicate between visits via texts, e-mails, etc. This has allowed me to really get to know each family and child and makes it so much easier to make the correct diagnosis and provide an individualized treatment plan. I never let a family leave my office with unanswered questions. I am so excited about this model and to be able to offer this level of care for families in Bend. I love caring for kids and can’t wait to come to work every day,” says Dr. JB.

How does Concierge Healthcare work?

Patients pay physicians a yearly membership fee for access to all services including those not typically covered by insurance. Services include ample time with the doctor, same-day appointments, immediate cell phone access to the doctor 24/7 and prompt access to specialists and state-of-the-art care.

About Dr. JB Warton

Dr. JB was introduced to the concierge practice model in residency and was intrigued by the idea of the “old school” physician and the ability to provide a higher quality of patient care. In 2017 she left BMC and started Bend Kids Personal Pediatrics with her husband, Tom. Dr. JB enjoys having more time with her patients and is happy to provide an innovative, complete healthcare model for kids in Bend.

Dr. JB was raised in both Northern California and Bend and is a graduate of Bend High School. She attended Midwestern University in Chicago and received her medical degree in 2007 She completed her Pediatric Residency Training at Oregon Health and Sciences University (Doernbecher Children’s Hospital) in 2010. She is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

Dr. JB moved back to Bend in the summer of 2010 and practiced at BMC Pediatrics until 2017. While at BMC she was involved in many committees and projects including helping start the pediatric hospitalist program at St. Charles Medical Center and was voted Bend’s Best Pediatrician by Bend Nest Magazine.

Dr. JB loves the outdoors and spending time with her husband and three young sons, practicing yoga, paddle boarding, traveling, skiing, snowboarding and more.

