Drunk Driving: Top Answers to Your DUI Questions

It’s always best to avoid a DUI or DWI conviction. The costs of even a first-time offense can be prohibitive, considering there is no accident involved in the charges. If there are additional convictions added on, costs could skyrocket.

We have gathered some answers to your DUI questions to help you save on fines and avoid jail time.

You will want to research real-world ways that police officers identify drivers who may be under the influence. While officers might overlook some of these behaviors during the day, they may be more prone to pull you over at night because suspicion of impaired drivers increases at night. Many people will often go to a bar or club in the evening and have a few drinks.

Holidays are another time when police officers are all over the roadways to prevent drunk drivers from causing accidents or other problems.

It’s also good to learn what advice attorneys have for if police ever stop you on suspicion of a DWI. It is interesting to note that many drivers will secretly record audio from their interactions with police officers on their mobile phones if they are pulled over under these conditions.

The Cost of a DUI or DWI

Fines from DUI or DWI convictions vary depending on location and circumstances. Attorneys, judges, and other factors can also determine the number of penalties someone will pay for this kind of offense.

In California, fees for a DUI or DWI can range anywhere from $6,000 to $20,000. In New York, fines can average close to $10,000. Illinois has fees close to $15,000, and Texas can range from $9000 to close to $24,000.

There are also other expenses as insurance rates go up significantly with a DUI or DWI conviction. Convictions can also lead to having your driver’s license revoked, and loss of a job. You may find yourself getting turned down for positions you apply for, mainly if you apply for driving jobs. It is just not worth it to ever drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Here are some tips to avoid getting a DUI or DWI:

Know that any alcohol you choose to drink from wine to spirits has the same amount of pure alcohol, and this data will appear consistently to a breathalyzer.

Breathalyzers are not always accurate or reliable. Therefore, it is crucial to stay below the maximum legal limit with alcohol or use a designated driver to save lives and prevent accidents.

Eat snacks and appetizers if you are planning to drink alcohol.

Try drinking non-alcoholic beverages.

Drink glasses of water between alcoholic drinks and sip the cocktails slowly.

Do not engage in drinking games, as most players consume way too much alcohol.

Even if you choose to drive when drinking and are confident you are under the legal limit, you may still get pulled over. So, take the necessary precautions like keeping your car maintained, fixing any broken taillights, obeying all traffic laws, signaling, and if you are pulled over by a police officer, be polite.

Not drinking at all is the best plan of action and will ensure you don’t end up with a DUI or DWI.